Education

Local cities and towns prepare to implement new bus safety laws

 Lawmakers passed legislation that helps protect kids as they get on and off school buses.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of cars were caught on camera falling to stop for school buses in Bridgeport last school year. 

“I don’t think we can afford to lose our precious young people due to folks violating the rules of the road,” said Sen. Herron Keyon Gaston (D-Bridgeport). 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Sen. Gaston pushed for the legislation that now allows cities and towns to fine violators up to $250 for illegally passing stopped school buses. Municipalities can also issue fines when drivers are captured on school bus cameras breaking the rule. The proceeds go back to the towns and cities to increase education measures and public safety. 

“That means hiring additional police officers to be in the area to patrol the area, or whether or not there may be other safety measures, like maybe putting speed bumps,” Gaston added. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Melissa Paul-Perez, a mother of two from West Hartford, hopes the fines will be a deterrent and actually get drivers to respect the roadways. 

“It’s really upsetting to think as a parent to think about your kids being on the bus, getting off the bus and being in danger of cars, people who are not paying attention,” Paul-Perez of said. 

Steven Maritzer worries for the safety of his kids and other pedestrians on the road. 

Local

Bristol 6 mins ago

Stop the sound: Health district orders Bristol company to reduce noise levels

Wallingford 28 mins ago

Farmers take massive hit following hailstorm

“That's a law. You stop at a stop sign. You stop at the bus. Even if you don’t have kids, you want to be safe for everyone on the road, so you want to pay attention,” Maritzer said. 

AAA of Greater Hartford is encouraging drivers to be extra cautious as buses and parents hit the road to get kids to school. Some tips include slowing down, coming to a full stop, eliminating distractions, and obeying traffic signals. 

“When you are driving, especially in a residential neighborhood, put your phone down, scan the roadway,” AAA of Greater Hartford spokesperson Tracy Noble said. “Unfortunately, annually across the country we do see tragedies because of cars passing school buses.”

This article tagged under:

Education
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us