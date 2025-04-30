Local communities rally around family after loss of 8-year-old daughter

The cities of Bristol and Meriden are lighting up purple in honor of a beloved 8-year-old and her family. Her family said purple was her favorite color.

“The support and love that’s been showing is just overwhelming,” her father Jim Barbieri said. “It’s truly overwhelming to see how many people have come together to support her and us.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

His daughter Madison, known my many as Birdie, passed away on Sunday.

Birdie was diagnosed with neonatal Marfan syndrome, a severe and rare genetic condition, as an infant.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I know she would love it,” her mother Sharon Barbieri said at their family home in Bristol. “She loved everybody just as much.”

Birdie leaves behind an older brother, a twin brother and both her parents and an impact on her community.

“She’s known and has reached people across the world, which is mind blowing,” Sharon said.

A public funeral service is set for 2 p.m. on May 3 at the Wallingford Funeral Home.

Her family is encouraging everyone to wear purple.