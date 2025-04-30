Meriden

Local communities rally around family after loss of 8-year-old daughter

By Sydney Boyo

First Congregational Church of Meriden

The cities of Bristol and Meriden are lighting up purple in honor of a beloved 8-year-old and her family. Her family said purple was her favorite color.

“The support and love that’s been showing is just overwhelming,” her father Jim Barbieri said. “It’s truly overwhelming to see how many people have come together to support her and us.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

His daughter Madison, known my many as Birdie, passed away on Sunday.

Birdie was diagnosed with neonatal Marfan syndrome, a severe and rare genetic condition, as an infant.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I know she would love it,” her mother Sharon Barbieri said at their family home in Bristol. “She loved everybody just as much.”

Birdie leaves behind an older brother, a twin brother and both her parents and an impact on her community.

“She’s known and has reached people across the world, which is mind blowing,” Sharon said.

Local

New London 10 mins ago

Navy sailor sentenced to prison for killing wife, setting New London home on fire

Connecticut 37 mins ago

CT officials reiterate that Real ID appointments can only be done in person

A public funeral service is set for 2 p.m. on May 3 at the Wallingford Funeral Home.

Her family is encouraging everyone to wear purple.

This article tagged under:

MeridenBristol
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us