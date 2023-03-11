Local Congressman Discusses Recent Hearings on Nationwide Threats

Lawmakers, including Congressman Jim Himes, heard from the U.S. intelligence community about worldwide threats compiled in an annual report.

This annual report highlights the most serious threats the United States will be facing in the next year, as determined by the intelligence community.

The thirty-plus page report put a large focus on threats coming from Russia and China. It also highlights the need to focus on health security in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and how climate change can affect our country.

Congressman Jim Himes, who sits on the House intelligence committee, says it’s no surprise China and Russia are in the report, with the war in Ukraine still going on, along with tensions over China in relation to Taiwan.

He says the country’s relationship with China is perhaps the biggest and most complex challenge to tackle as a global trading partner and geopolitical rival.

“They are flexing their muscles which is commiserate with their role as a rapidly growing power superpower,” said Himes.