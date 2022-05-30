Local Crews, LifeStar, Respond to Crash in Thompson

Multiple people have sustained serious injuries after a car drove into a tree in Thompson Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said the local fire, medical services and LifeStar responded to the area of Quaddick Town Farm Road and Taylor Road shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Officials said serious injuries have been reported, and at least two people have been transported to area hospitals.

The scene remains active.

Quaddick Town Farm Road is shut down between Quaddick Road and Brandy Hill Road.

Anyone in the area is asked to seek an alternate route.