Local Entrepreneurs Graduate From First ConnCORP, QU Entrepreneurship Academy

More than a dozen minority business owners will test out their sales pitch techniques Thursday, as they wrap up the first ConnCORP Quinnipiac University Entrepreneurship Academy and Clinic.

“I was really interested in getting funding for my business, getting the knowledge that it takes to be full entrepreneur,” said Winter Carson, owner of Blush Beauty and Wellness.

“I am expecting and hoping that the program can help me network and really find those partnerships and contracted routes I really want,” said Caysi Morgan, owner of Royal Roots Solutions, a local trucking company.

Morgan and Carson will finish the five-month entrepreneurship academy Thursday night, capping off weekend lessons on business plans, marketing, cybersecurity, finance and even commercials shot by QU students.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both professors and students helped teach the business owners throughout the program.

“It is not only the business owners that are benefiting from this program that is SBA sponsored, but it is also our students that are getting the chance to apply what they have learned in the classroom into real life while making a difference,” said Tuvana Rua Ph.D., a QU associate professor of management.

The academy is funded by a $406,000 Small Business Administration grant awarded to the university last year. Quinnipiac leaders partnered with ConnCORP to help minority business owners who are handling many different aspects of their business with little or no staff.

“The fact that we’re able to act as a bridge and connect them to these resources are really important for the development of their business,” said Jahkeeva Morgan, ConnCORP business incubator director of programing.

They’ll finish the program with mentors, business plans and a new look at how to grow their business. Rua says she’s heard back from the entrepreneurs that they’re excited about refocusing their work.

“’Because I was not necessarily thinking about what my target market is and how would that apply, I was not prioritizing the things that I should have done, and potentially wasting my time on things that were not bringing in the revenue that it could have because I was spreading myself too thin. Or I was not pricing my services, right,’” Rua said.

“’And I was actually not making the money that I could have with the amount of time that I was investing in my business.’ So, they feel more confidence in what they can do going forward,” she continued.

Tonight, they’ll pitch their businesses at a final event.

“Some of them have practiced in front of us throughout the week, practicing at home with their family and friends,” said Jahkeeva Morgan.

Each participant was awarded a program stipend, and they can win additional money through the final pitch competition.

“I think tonight is going to be nerve-wracking but I’m very excited to see my commercial,” said Caysi Morgan.

There are already 50 applications for the next class. The ConnCORP Quinnipiac University Entrepreneurship Academy and Clinic is a two-year, grant-funded program and they're hoping they’ll be able to continue the program in the future.