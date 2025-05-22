Local Jewish leaders devastated by shooting deaths of Israeli Embassy staffers

An overnight shooting in DC that killed two staff members of the Israeli Embassy has sent shockwaves through the Jewish community here in Connecticut.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an antisemitic attack or act of terror. It joins a list that Jewish leaders say continues to grow as part of a scary trend.

“It actually was the first call I got this morning,” said Gayle Slossberg with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

Investigators says the two staff members of the Israeli embassy in DC were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night following an event at the museum.

She is appalled by the act of violence.

“Two people just participating at an event and are killed because they are Jewish,” said Slossberg.

She said the whole Jewish community here in New Haven will mourn the loss of these two young people. And notes here at home, safety and security are paramount. She said discussions around safety and security began immediately.

“Think about security because this is very clearly something that can happen anywhere, we don’t know where the next thing is going to be where the next hateful act is going to be,” said Slossberg.

Her colleague in Hartford, David Waren, noting the community will stand up to antisemitism.

“It’s incredibly important that good people speak out and confront it, not just from the Jewish community but across the spectrum,” said Waren.

He noted the continued rise in hate crimes and antisemitic incidents is terrifying. According to the Department of Emergency Services and public protection, Connecticut has seen a 50% increase in hate crimes since 2021, and the ADL has reported a 450% increase in hate incidents in the last 5 years.

“We are being proactive in ensuring our communities stay safe,” said Waren.

He said that means collaborating with local law enforcement and ensuring adequate safety measures are in place at synagogues or events.

“We are not going to be coward by this, but we are taking prudent steps,” said Waren.

Slossberg said the same and echoed a call for peace.

“We need to be standing up and we need to be standing together,” she said.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public protection has also been hosting public information sessions on hate crimes here locally. There is one Thursday night in Darien at the public library from 6-7:30pm.