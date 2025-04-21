Local lawmakers, churches react to death of Pope Francis

Local lawmakers and churches are reacting to the death of Pope Francis on Monday. He died after battling a series of health issues. He was 88.

Governor Ned Lamont made a post about the pope's death saying in part, "Leading by his words and example, Pope Francis was one of the most inspiring Popes and spiritual leaders of my lifetime, at a time when we needed him most."

Leading by his words and example, Pope Francis was one of the most inspiring Popes and spiritual leaders of my lifetime, at a time when we needed him most. He brought people together, teaching mercy, compassion and reconciliation. I join Catholics across the world in mourning. pic.twitter.com/VlDIIneCjz — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 21, 2025

Rep. Joe Courtney (D) 2nd District posted saying in part, "I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis - a leader 'of peace, for peace."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis— a leader “of peace, for peace.” He urged us to lift up the poor, protect our planet, and show compassion to migrants and refugees. I heard this firsthand from Francis in his 2015 address to Congress; his message rings louder… pic.twitter.com/oJ4KdPCXhB — Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) April 21, 2025

The Archdiocese of Hartford posted a prayer...

And the Saint Thomas & Saint Timothy Parish in West Hartford also posted.

The Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell posted a statement saying in part, "A shepherd of deep humility, unwavering faith, and boundless love for the poor and marginalized, Pope Francis dedicated his life to proclaiming the mercy of God. His legacy of pastoral care and evangelization will continue to inspire generations of clergy, religious, and laity alike."

The former head of the Catholic Church held that role from 2013 until his death on Monday.