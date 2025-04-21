Local lawmakers, churches react to death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis

Local lawmakers and churches are reacting to the death of Pope Francis on Monday. He died after battling a series of health issues. He was 88.

Governor Ned Lamont made a post about the pope's death saying in part, "Leading by his words and example, Pope Francis was one of the most inspiring Popes and spiritual leaders of my lifetime, at a time when we needed him most."

Rep. Joe Courtney (D) 2nd District posted saying in part, "I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis - a leader 'of peace, for peace."

The Archdiocese of Hartford posted a prayer...

And the Saint Thomas & Saint Timothy Parish in West Hartford also posted.

The Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell posted a statement saying in part, "A shepherd of deep humility, unwavering faith, and boundless love for the poor and marginalized, Pope Francis dedicated his life to proclaiming the mercy of God. His legacy of pastoral care and evangelization will continue to inspire generations of clergy, religious, and laity alike."

The former head of the Catholic Church held that role from 2013 until his death on Monday.

