Local leaders ask lawmakers to revisit property tax break for disabled veterans

The House of Representative unanimously approved a series of new benefits meant to honor and recognize veterans.

Dubbed the Heroes Act, the proposal actually includes proposals from 10 bills that had been working their way through the legislature.

“Of course, we all prioritize our military and veterans, and want to appreciate their services,” Mark Anderson (R-Granby) said.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, would designate November as Veterans’ Month.

It would also enact a request from the U.S. Defense Department to help families with special needs students who move to a new school district.

Officials in the district would be required to organize timely meetings, including with parents, to come up with plans to help with a transition.

“We have the example of a special needs child on the autism spectrum,” Rep. Jaime Foster (D-Ellington) said. “The parent is an important part of that team, making sure that transition moves smoothly and making sure that meeting happens very quickly.”

Students who are also high school juniors and seniors would have the option of remaining in their current district, even once their family moves.

Other benefits in the bill include new commemorative license plates for women veterans and to honor the Borinqueneers, an all Hispanic Army infantry.

It would also waive license renewal fees for veterans, as well as the charge for veterans who want a license plate marker recognizing they received a Purple Heart.

The bill does not address a recently adopted property tax exemption for veterans who are permanently and totally disabled from their service.

A separate proposal seeks to clarify that only veterans who are 100% totally and permanently disabled are eligible, and that municipalities can require proof.

Municipalities are asking lawmakers to revisit that exemption, which went into effect in the fall, because it’s resulted in more exemptions than expected.

“While CCM understood the intent to provide assistance to severely injured Veterans, the current law and fix is imposing a significant fiscal burden on towns and cities,” Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Policy Director Randy Collins said.

The bill also seeks to extend the full exemption to spouses of members who died in combat. State law currently only requires a 50% exemption.