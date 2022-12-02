Local LGBTQ Group Celebrates ‘Respect for Marriage' Act at the Capitol

One local organization is celebrating what they say is a nationwide win for the LGBTQ+ community.

This comes after the Senate passed the same sex marriage act which codifies federal same-sex and interracial marriage rights.

A small group joined Senator Richard Blumenthal Friday morning to celebrate a new bill concerning LGBTQ communities, who for decades have fought to have their love solidified and codified into law.

"I found out that it was 1993 close to 30 years ago with something called domestic partnership in the city of Hartford and it was controversial back then those first steps but it allowed us [to] validate our relationships on a local level," Dr. Richard Stilson, who chairs CT Pride, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This bill, which gained bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, requires the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages, and to protect religious liberty.

"While this act does protect LGBT couples who are married and does award full faith and credit, it doesn't mean that states can't pass a law that will allow couples not to marry within the states so as we celebrate today, we want to fight tomorrow," Johanna Schubert, co-chair of West Hartford Pride, said.

At the same time, concerns came this week after the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning of domestic terrorism threats against LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities.

“To keep Americans safe, DHS is committed to working with partners across every level of government, in the private sector, and in local communities by sharing information, equipping communities with training and resources, and providing millions of dollars in grant funding for security enhancement and prevention," the department wrote.

Their warning follows the deadly attack at an LGBTQ club in Colorado last month that left five people dead and 17 others hurt.

"The tragedy at the nightclub in Colorado brings to bare the fact that not everybody is in favor and that there is a backlash," Stillson said.

While no imminent threats have been announced in the state, Blumenthal says law enforcement should be on heightened alert.

"The message to law enforcement is to please be aware and wary and help provide protection because as much as we're here to celebrate, we need to be aware and wary of those threats," Blumenthal said.

The Respect for Marriage Act must now win final approval by the House in a vote expected as soon as next week.