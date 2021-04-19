Local Migratory Bird is Making a Big Comeback

It’s a sure sign of spring…the return of osprey, a now-common migratory bird along the Connecticut shoreline. But that wasn’t always the case. The species population has made a big comeback in recent years.

Third grader Clara Wurst knows a thing or two about osprey, and just about every other type of bird.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wurst, from Stafford, was at Milford Point bird watching with her mom on Monday.

“I really enjoy coming down here just for the birds and for the sake of the ocean,” said Wurst.

And thanks to the hard work of the Connecticut Audubon Society, our local bird populations are thriving.

“In the post-war era, osprey and bald eagles and brown pelicans and other types of birds really were having problems, and they were having problems reproducing,” explained Patrick Comins, the executive director for the Connecticut Audubon Society.

A reaction to the pesticide DDT made their egg shells very thin and susceptible to damage.The ban of DDT in 1972, along with the hard work of local volunteers looking after the species, has allowed the birds to make a big comeback.

At their lowest population in the late 1960s, there were only a handful of osprey nests along the Connecticut shoreline, but today, there are of over 600 nests.

However, the nest at Milford Point almost wasn’t here for the return of osprey this year. A late winter storm destroyed the platform and volunteers had to work quickly to build a new one.

“Really rolled up their sleeves, worked with our staff, worked with our volunteers and got this new platform up in time for the return of the ospreys,” said Comins. “And then we got the camera working last week and now it’s online and better than ever.”

Whether you’re checking out the osprey nation live stream online or watching the birds in person, there’s always something to enjoy.

“I just like that we get to see the wildlife,” said Wurst. “It’s just...really nice.”

The Connecticut Audubon Society is always looking for more volunteers to help care for the ospreys and other types of birds unique to our state. To learn more about how you can help, click here.