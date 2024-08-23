Local nonprofit celebrates 4th annual back-to-school extravaganza at Dunkin' Park

Many students in Connecticut head back to school next week, and every year, a nonprofit in Hartford makes sure they have what they need.

"We are excited. We've got so many surprises for the kids. I just can't wait for them to come in," said Jendayi Scott-Miller.

Miller is the CEO and Founder of the nonprofit Angel of Edgewood. Friday marked the group's 4th annual Back-to-School Extravaganza at Dunkin' Park.

This event gets students across the state ready for class in just a couple of days by handing out free backpacks, notebooks, and other supplies.

Hundreds of people stood in line, which wrapped around the stadium Friday morning.

"I feel great, happy, you know, they're doing all this for the kids," said Felipe Marrero, of Hartford.

"It actually makes me say 'wow,'" said Jasmine Verdejo, of New Britain. "Honestly, it's a good thing that all these people get together and bring their kids."

It was Chris Cardona's first time at the event. He's starting seventh grade this year and his first day is Tuesday.

"I need a binder. I need folders, and pencils and stuff," said Cardona.

Organizers say this event is designed to get kids excited for the first day of school, and it shows them community leaders in the Capital City are here to support them.

"I think the resources are what's most important to me, and that's always been my main priority," said Miller.

There were also medical, dental, and mental health services as well as groceries for families.

"You know I understand the needs of the community because I have the same needs. That's how I know to support them," said Miller.

Parents say they appreciate what she does to make their kids feel confident on the first day back.

"She's a very good person, she helps the community a lot," said Jessica Roldan, of Hartford.