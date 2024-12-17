Local nonprofits struggle with fundraising as holidays quickly approach

'Tis the season for giving, but this year, some nonprofits are struggling as the holiday quickly approaches.

Christmas is right around the corner, and some nonprofits say the people who need help the most may not get it.

The iconic red kettlebell is another reminder the holiday season is upon us, but the Salvation Army of Southern New England is currently lacking in Christmas cheer.

Major Michael Larow, the divisional secretary for business administration in southern New England, said they are facing a shortfall.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are down about $150,000 from where we were last year,” Larow said.

He said a late Thanksgiving put them behind schedule.

“We were not able to start our normal traditional fundraising until a little bit later. We were down right out of the gate," Larow said. "About five days of fundraising.”

They said another reason for the shortfall is an increase in need for communities in Connecticut.

“We have locations reporting anywhere between 25 to 50% increase, and that’s due in large part to inflation and a rise in utility costs," Larow said.

But they do have a plan in place to get back on track.

“We can keep our overhead expenses low so we can maximize the amount that we can turn around and give right back to those that are in need,” Larow said.

Mike Baldelli, the public relations and marketing manager for the Salvation Army in Connecticut and Rhode Island, told us they cannot do what they do without the help of the people in the community.

“Even if it’s just time, like ringing a kettlebell," Baldelli said. "Or working at a toy drive sorting toys for families in need.”

Jimmy Clark, from Wethersfield, told us he has donated to the Salvation Army before and plans to again in the future.

“It's the holiday season, the season of giving," Clark said. "So, there is nothing, I think, then giving back to the community when you can.”

Despite the setback, Baldelli is confident they will turn things around.

“I just know from past experiences, eventually people will hear that call," he said.

On Salvation Army's website, you can put in your zip code to find out where you can donate, either your money or your time. You can also find out where you can donate by credit card.

Click here for more information.