Local organization asking you to shut off lights overnight for bird conservation

A plea from a local organization to shut your lights off overnight, starting around 11 p.m. The reason is to support some overnight travelers passing through Connecticut this time of year.

For some like Marvlyn Dias, birding has a special place in their heart.

She is visiting a family member all the way from India. Hearing about a conservation push to support migrating birds was music to her ears.

“I know it takes them off their migration path if lights are on,” said Dias speaking about light pollution as birds migrate.

Lights Out Connecticut, a local organization, is seeking people to take a simple pledge to shut off lights during the overnight hours, 11p.m. to 6 a.m. from mid-August to mid-November, so night-time migrators can move uninterrupted.

“We are asking them to shut off their lights, we are not asking people to live in the dark,” said Craig Repasz, a co-chair and co-founder of Lights out Connecticut.

He said light pollution can be extremely disorienting to birds and when it leads to crashes into windows, up to 2 billion birds can die annually.

“If you are just going to save 2 billion birds by shutting off the lights, that’s an easy thing to accomplish.,” said Repasz.

He notes the evening migration often goes unnoticed, but is a spectacular natural phenomenon.

“We could have millions coming over Connecticut during the peak, millions of birds while you’re sleeping,” said Repasz.

He noted if you need light at home, just make sure it isn’t excessive and it's only covering what you need. He said it's a small action that makes a big impact.

“Something as easy as this shutting off the lights and making sure the windows don’t reflect the outdoor landscape, you can save a lot,” said Repasz.

Repasz also said the turnoff overnight also has benefits for the environment and the energy savings is good for the electric bill.