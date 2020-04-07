Local Organization Works to Get 60,000 Laptops for Connecticut High School Students

The Partnership for Connecticut, which works to provide access to educational and career opportunities for teens and young adults, is holding a special phone meeting on Tuesday morning and will discuss a plan to secure 60,000 laptops for Connecticut high school students.

In March, the board approved a plan to work with the State Department of Education and local school officials “to increase equitable access to education for up to 60,000 students enrolled in eligible high schools” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the closure of schools and the beginning of distance learning.

Documents from that meeting say that program eligibility is limited to the high schools across the 33 Alliance Districts that serve significant populations of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Laptop distribution will first prioritize students demonstrating the most need.