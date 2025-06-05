Travel

‘They're not a threat': Local refugee advocates reeling after Trump travel ban

By Amanda Pitts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Local refugee organizations are reeling after the latest travel ban from the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday, banning nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan and the Republic of Congo, from entering the United States.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The president said it’s a way to prevent foreign terror attacks on American soil, pointing to the latest act of violence in Boulder, Colorado.

“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States,” the president said in a video message from the White House.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The move is sending shockwaves through organizations that help refugees resettle in the U.S.

“They’re not a threat. They're not a danger,” Henry L. Rowland III, from the Connecticut Institute for Refugees, said. “In many instances, they've been triple vetted. I mean, they were vetted when they worked with the U.S. military and coalition forces. They were vetted when they were paroled into this country. They're vetted again when they get asylum and when they get their adjustments of status.”

Rowland works directly with Afghans evacuated in 2021, and said many are having difficult conversations with their families abroad.

Local

Connecticut 9 mins ago

Cannabis and hemp enforcement task force planned under new legislation

New Haven 18 mins ago

New Haven Adult & Continuing Education holds 2025 commencement ceremony

“We have, you know, allies that are here that have been here for over three years because of a military evacuation who haven't seen their family in three plus years, who are now told wait indefinitely for no other reason than they're from a Muslim majority country,” Rowland said.

“They're treated as if they're terrorists and it's despicable. There's no other word for it. It's based on nothing. It's based on nothing other than this anti-Muslim sentiment of the administration," he continued.

Maggie Mitchell Salem, executive director of the nonprofit Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, or IRIS, said those effected contribute greatly to our communities.

“They’re filling jobs, they’re contributing to taxes that benefit all of us,” she said. “This is not impacting illegal immigration or the undocumented that are in the country. This is impacting those who have sought the legal channels for coming here. The scale of these changes has left so many communities fearful, families who are waiting for loved ones to join them now see that slipping away.”

There are exceptions that include lawful permanent residents of the U.S., people with certain special visas, adoptions and athletes traveling here for the World Cup and Olympics.

The ban goes into effect on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us