Local Tech Business Impacted by Coronavirus

The death toll for the coronavirus is steadily increasing and causing widespread impacts for businesses across the state.

Chris Phone Repairs typically receives a steady stream of customers weekly but the virus has caused several issues for the business owner, Chris Bonet.

"It's been slow and we've seen at least a 60 percent cut in customers," said Bonet.

Bonet mentioned that the prices on different repairs prices could increase for customers.

"One repair could cost you $30 to $100, but now customers could be paying $50 to $140," said Bonet.

He also discussed the impacts on shipping costs on parts ordered from China.

"Typically, my packages cost about $100 per package but now, it's $160 to $170 per package," said Bonet.

Tech companies like Apple are also taking a hit as a result of the spread of the virus. They issued a statement: "These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide. The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority."

Bonet said that he's using other ways to help generate money for his business.

"We're selling Pops," said Bonet. "We're looking at adding more inventory so we can add more customers."

The Department of Consumer Protection is also warning consumers about the dangers of donating to an unregistered charity inside the state.

Michelle Seagull is the commissioner with DCP and is recommending that consumers be on the lookout for the signs.

"Unfortunately, any time there's a big event in the news, we know scam artists take advantage of most people's generous and kind-hearted spirit," said Seagull. "A lot of times people will call you or you may see sensationalized headlines, which is why you should do your research."

DCP also recommends checking their website to check that a charity is registered inside the state or country.