Local track and field athletes turn to social media to grow in their event

As athletes in Paris continue to win gold, silver, and bronze, athletes here in Connecticut have hopes and dreams to someday rise to that level, or at least compete like Olympians.

Many turning to social media for inspiration, technique, and coaching.

“In the beginning I was looking at teammates, and older people that were much better than me to look at form,” said Mitchell Kelsey, a rising senior at Haddam Killingworth High School.

He was describing his initial approach to growing as a thrower for the schools Track team. He joined as a freshman and as he approaches his senior year, he credits good coaching for his growth. But also, social media for extra reps outside the throwing circle.

“I needed more and more videos to just improve my technique,” said Kelsey.

Since turning to social media, he believes he has grown exponentially. Learning from watching, tweaking form to match the pros, and learning new training methods. Social media has also allowed him access to world class athletes. He’s received feedback from Australian Olympic bronze medalist Matthew Denny.

“Even just that little bit was so helpful,” said Kelsey, “My form is basically an amalgamation of like, a bunch of different professional throwers.”

According to him and his teammate social media has really had a profound impact on their athletic careers, and if you ask their coach, its also had an impact on his coaching style.

“Just introduce them to every different aspect of the throw,” said Colton Lavoie, the throwing coach at Haddam-Killingworth High.

From day one, he said he will introduce videos of athletes and keep videos handy when athletes are training. He notes he’s a big believer in social media and videos being a tool in the bigger coaching toolbox.

“It’s so great for the throwing community, the content you have is unlimited,” said Lavoie.

And his athletes appreciate his willingness to use social media in athletics in their coaching.

“He’s a hands-on coach, and he shows these videos, compares our throws, and it definitely helps,” said Timmy Cavrell, a friend and teammate of Kelsey.

He agrees that access to videos of world class athletes and coaches makes a difference in their ability to learn, but he believes it also goes beyond technique.

“They have helped with training, helped with recovery, stuff I didn’t know how to do as a freshman,” said Cavrell.

Both Cavrell and Kelsey are entering their senior year and have no plans of slowing down their training. After all they believe after almost four years of coaching, and social media as a tool, they have a recipe for success.

“I would definitely say I’m a better athlete,” said Cavrell.