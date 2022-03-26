Local Woman Heads to Poland to Help Pets Displaced by War in Ukraine

As millions of people flee Ukraine, millions of families are forced to either leave their family pets behind or bring them to the border for shelter.

Marissa Squires, owner of Dogology in Canton, saw the images of families and pets being torn apart and felt the need to help. Squires hopped on a plane to Poland and took some of her veterinary skills to help.

She landed in Poland just a few miles from the border of Ukraine to join “Lecznica dla zwierząt” (nursing home for animals) in Przemysl, Poland.

“Before I opened Dogology, I was a vet tech for many years and I’ve been in rescue for about 10 years,” Squires said. She says the need for donations to house, feed, and help injured animals is needed.

If you are interested in helping, she has set up a Facebook fundraiser for the organization Centrum Adopcyjne "Ada". A link to her fundraiser can be found here .