Locals React to Litchfield Homicide Investigation

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Litchfield.

Police say 39-year-old Matthew Bromley died from a single gunshot to his head in a Litchfield law firm parking lot Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

State Police rushed to the area of 46 West Street, the parking lot of the Cramer & Anderson law firm just before 5 p.m. on June 7.

State Police say there they found Bromley shot and killed.

Troopers said the shooter, a licensed gun owner, called police and was cooperating with them.

State Police won’t confirm if it was the shooter or victim who was associated with the law firm.

In a statement Monday, Cramer & Anderson says they express their condolences to the Bromley family and have no record of him ever being a client or opposing party. Its Litchfield office was closed Tuesday.

The firm says a partner from that office is currently on leave as police continue their investigation. NBC Connecticut has chosen not to release that person's name, as no charges have been filed.

“There was a scream, a woman’s scream and then a shot. Definitely a gun shot,” said Barbara Morehouse, who lives next door to the firm.

“My daughter came up stairs and said, 'Mom, someone’s been shot.' Came down. She was very shaken up,” said Morehouse, who was shaken up herself Tuesday.

Morehouse says after the gunfire, “There was a person laying on the ground.”

DiFranco’s Restaurant is located right across the street from Monday’s homicide scene.

“My nephew was out here actually and he comes in and he said he heard a big sound. And we had no idea, figured car or something backing up and then we see the cops start to come in and then the police come in. it was crazy,” said the restarurant owner’s son Jeton Adili, who was working at the time.

“I was in this chair around 6 o’clock last night and we knew something was up,” said Bill Fabbri, a longtime resident who was at the restaurant Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say the shooter and victim knew of each other, but didn’t share to what extent.

“The big crimes here are parking tickets and maybe a little fender benders and stuff like that,” said Fabbri, a longtime Litchfield resident.

“I feel sad for whoever it is,” he said of the victim.

State Police say this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public, but locals want more answers as law enforcement continues to look for a motive and a family mourns the loss of a loved one.