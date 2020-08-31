Lock it Up: New Canaan Police Warn Residents of Car Thefts

New Canaan police are reminding residents to lock their cars after three vehicles, which were left unlocked with the key inside, were stolen Monday.

The first car, a 2006 Audi A8, was reported stolen from River Street around 2:09 a.m. The second, a 2008 BMW X5 was reported stolen Urban Street around 8:54 a.m. The third, a 2020 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen from a driveway on New Norwalk Road around 9:44 a.m.

Police said from January 1 through August 31, the department has investigated 20 stolen vehicles and 22 thefts from vehicles. All of these thefts involved unlocked vehicles, according to police.

The department warns that "careless" behavior like leaving keys in an unlocked car can put the entire public at risk. In the past, stolen vehicles have been used during the violent crimes, police said.

Police remind residents to always lock cars and to never leave a home key, car key, or garage door opener inside a vehicle where thieves can access them. Always lock up car doors and windows, as well as garage doors and your home when you leave.

Residents are also advised not to leave valuables in your car, to light up the perimeter of your home and driveway, and to use alarm systems and security cameras if you have them.

Thefts from or of unlocked vehicles are a common problem in towns across Connecticut.