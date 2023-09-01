Rhode Island

RI's TF Green Airport on lockdown, Gov. McKee monitoring situation

The Providence-area airport asked people who were headed there to delay their arrival

By Asher Klein

T.F. Green Airport was on lockdown over "a potential security threat," the Warwick, Rhode Island, airport said Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear what the security threat was.

All lanes were blocked on the highway connecting to the airport, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.

Gov. Dan McKee was monitoring the potential threat and said Rhode Island State Police and Warwick police were managing the scene at the airport.

The incident comes on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Boston area drivers can look forward to the Sumner Tunnel reopening Friday.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

