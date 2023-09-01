RI's TF Green Airport on lockdown, Gov. McKee monitoring situation

T.F. Green Airport was on lockdown over "a potential security threat," the Warwick, Rhode Island, airport said Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear what the security threat was.

The Providence-area airport asked people who were headed there to delay their arrival.

Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport is currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat. Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available. — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (@IFlyRhodeIsland) September 1, 2023

All lanes were blocked on the highway connecting to the airport, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.

Other Traffic Condition, All Travel Lanes blocked on Airport Connector EB at Exit 1A (Jefferson Boulevard) in Warwick - Incident at TF Green Airport — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) September 1, 2023

Gov. Dan McKee was monitoring the potential threat and said Rhode Island State Police and Warwick police were managing the scene at the airport.

We were just briefed on a potential security threat at RI T.F. Green International Airport. The airport is temporarily on lockdown. @RIStatePolice and @WarwickRIPD are on site managing the scene. Please stay tuned for updates and avoid the area at this time. https://t.co/VzK692YD9K — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) September 1, 2023

The incident comes on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.