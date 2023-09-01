RI's TF Green Airport on lockdown, Gov. McKee monitoring situation

T.F. Green Airport was on lockdown over "a potential security threat," the Warwick, Rhode Island, airport said Friday.
It wasn't immediately clear what the security threat was.
The Providence-area airport asked people who were headed there to delay their arrival.
All lanes were blocked on the highway connecting to the airport, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.
Gov. Dan McKee was monitoring the potential threat and said Rhode Island State Police and Warwick police were managing the scene at the airport.
The incident comes on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.