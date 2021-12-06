Lockdown Issued at Norwich Free Academy Lifted

Norwich Free Academy was on lockdown Monday morning and it has lifted but police will remain at the school as they investigate.

Police said school security staff were made aware of a possible threat from a student and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Norwich police and school security located a person they called an alleged suspect and they are investigating to determine whether charges are appropriate.

A social media post from the school said it entered a lockdown at around 10 a.m. and it ended around 11:10 a.m. “without incident.”