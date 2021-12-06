Norwich Free Academy

Lockdown Issued at Norwich Free Academy Lifted

NBC Connecticut

Norwich Free Academy was on lockdown Monday morning and it has lifted but police will remain at the school as they investigate.

Police said school security staff were made aware of a possible threat from a student and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Norwich police and school security located a person they called an alleged suspect and they are investigating to determine whether charges are appropriate.

A social media post from the school said it entered a lockdown at around 10 a.m. and it ended around 11:10 a.m. “without incident.”

Local

Hamden 39 mins ago

Social Media Threat Prompts Lockdown at Eli Whitney Tech in Hamden

Wilbur Cross High School 1 hour ago

Wilbur Cross High in Lockdown After Report of Gun at School

This article tagged under:

Norwich Free Academy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us