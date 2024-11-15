West Haven

Lockdown lifted after report of possible weapon at West Haven High School

West Haven High School was locked down on Friday morning after a student brought a plastic Airsoft gun to school, according to police.

Police said a student resource officer called police around 10 a.m. and said they were investigating an incident in which a student possibly had a weapon at school.

Another student had reported seeing what they believed was a weapon, according to police.  

The school was placed in lockdown and police learned that the student had left before officers arrived.

Police said they learned that what appeared to be a weapon was a plastic Airsoft gun and a student was taken into custody off school grounds.

The lockdown lasted around 45 minutes, according to police.

The high school was dismissed early after the lockdown.

Police urge anyone who sees anything to report it.

