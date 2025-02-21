Member of flight crew arrested at Logan Airport set to appear in court

A member of an airline's flight crew who was arrested Thursday evening at Boston's Logan International Airport before a flight to Paris is set to appear in court on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police said U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested their support at the airport around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Customs agents were conducting a standard review of the flight manifest when they learned a member of the crew had an active warrant in North Carolina, police said.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Gudorf of Ohio, is set to appear in East Boston District Court. State police did not say what charges he faces. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.