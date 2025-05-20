Long Island Sound beach health report released ahead of Memorial Day

It’s the season of report cards but we aren’t talking about the ones coming out of the classroom.

If you’re headed to the beach, local nonprofit Save the Sound has the latest version of the beach health report card worth checking.

With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, quiet beaches will soon be packed full for summer.

“The sun was over here so we wanted to come lay down and sit in the sun,” said Aryelis Quinones, of New Haven.

She was one of the few enjoying Lighthouse Point in New Haven on Tuesday. It’s a little chilly to get in the water, but some would think twice even in the summer heat.

“The view is really beautiful, but sometimes the beaches can be a little dirty so not a lot of people want to get in,” said Alondra Rodriguez.

But in the latest report card from Save the Sound, Lighthouse Point scored a B- on beach health.

Lighthouse was part of 72% of beaches along the shoreline that scored an A or B. That’s roughly 140 beaches between Connecticut and New York.

“Connecticut’s beaches did well,” said Peter Linderoth, Director of Healthy Water and Lands with Save the Sound.

But, Linderoth said that also means 28% are getting a C or lower, where there is significant room for improvement.

“We want to put a report in people’s hands where they can see A to F, green to red,” said Linderoth.

The scores take into account public water quality data tracking harmful bacteria that is collected at beaches to ensure safe swimming.

They also did significant work to consider storm water runoff impacts on our beaches. They note runoff as one of the biggest threats to healthy water at the beach.

“Precipitation brings polluted storm water unfortunately, runoff from hardened surfaces and into our local waterways,” said Linderoth.

Storm water is particularly tough going forward because of the impending threat of climate change.

“There are more frequent storms, more intense storms coming through our region because of climate change,” said Linderoth.

He noted storm water runoff and aging wastewater infrastructure unable to handle more intense rain pose a big threat to the beaches.

Other threats outlined in the report include septic systems and animal waste, and Save the Sound asks the public to both consider their impact and encourage their municipality or local lawmakers to act.

“Encouraging investments in green infrastructure at a large scale,” said Linderoth.

Locals believe it is part of protecting the beaches, many consider the gems of the shoreline.

“From kids on up, we like to come to the beach, come to the water, we like to fish so deep in our souls we like the environment including Long Island Sound,” said Ron Smith, of North Haven.