A long line has formed for another day at the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Cars have been lining up outside the hospital for screening.

Last week, hospital staff said testing has been a challenge, from the availability of the tests to the turnaround.

They have encouraged people to come back the next day if the hospital runs out of tests.

Trinity Health of New England has three drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.