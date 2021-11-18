Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Hundreds of Years to Happen Friday Morning

There will be long-duration partial lunar eclipse Friday morning and we will not have another this long for hundreds of years.

It will be the second lunar eclipse of the year after May's total lunar eclipse.

The moon will be almost completely covered by the darkest part of the Earth's shadow - the umbra.

This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 15th century.

The total time from the beginning of our moon passing into one side of the Earth's fainter shadow - the penumbra - and then moving out of the other side will be just over six hours. We won't have another partial lunar eclipse this long for more than 600 years.

Earth will be between the Sun and the Moon. Ninety-five percent of the moon will take on a red shading during the peak of the eclipse.

Earth's atmosphere scatters the blue colors from the sun's light, leaving the red colors behind. This is also why we see the reds and oranges during sunrise and sunset. Peak eclipse is expected around 4:02 am. - 4:03 a.m. Friday.

Lunar eclipses only occur during a full moon and the name of this month's full moon is the “Beaver Moon."

Some believe this is because beavers build their dams around this time of year to prepare for winter.