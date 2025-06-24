Connecticut

Longtime Connecticut political reporter Mark Davis dies at 76

WTNH

Mark Davis, a longtime Connecticut political reporter, died Monday at the age of 76, according to WTNH.

Davis was the Chief Capitol Correspondent for WTNH for decades.

Political figures in Connecticut are remembering Davis as a true professional and a fair journalist.

“For decades, Mark Davis provided the people of Connecticut with valuable news and information about what was going on in their state, giving them insight into their communities, their government, and their neighbors," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. "Mark Davis is a Connecticut icon, and his passing is a loss for our state. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my condolences to Mark’s entire family, including his wife Betsy, as well as his friends and colleagues at WTNH, and I thank him for his service to our state.”

“Mark Davis was a world class newsman and craftsman, with keen insight, incomparable drive and unimpeachable integrity. He was also a deeply caring, generous colleague and friend, with an unquenchable sense of humor. He treasured his ties to the people of Connecticut," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

