Longtime EMS chief in Monroe dies of cancer

Monroe EMS Chief Don Smith has died after a battle with cancer, the volunteer service said Tuesday.

The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Service said Smith died at home with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Smith was passionate about providing excellent patient care and supporting the service of members, according to Monroe EMS.

They said Smith has served as chief for the past 12 years. He served with the Fairfield Police Department for 31 years and retired in 2021 as deputy chief of police, according to Monroe EMS.