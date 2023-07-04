Monroe

Longtime EMS chief in Monroe dies of cancer

Monroe Volunteer EMS

Monroe EMS Chief Don Smith has died after a battle with cancer, the volunteer service said Tuesday.

The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Service said Smith died at home with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Smith was passionate about providing excellent patient care and supporting the service of members, according to Monroe EMS.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They said Smith has served as chief for the past 12 years. He served with the Fairfield Police Department for 31 years and retired in 2021 as deputy chief of police, according to Monroe EMS.

This article tagged under:

Monroe
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us