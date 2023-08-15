Longtime firefighter in Madison dies, leaves lasting legacy on department

The Madison community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

John Bodner served the community for 65 years, teaching the generation of firefighters that came after him.

Madison Hose Co. No. 1 announced his passing Tuesday, saying he has been a member of the department since Dec. 10, 1959.

"A mechanic by trade, he quickly became an asset to the company because of his knowledge of how the trucks and their pumps worked," the department said.

He is credited with helping to restore the fire department's 1926 antique fire engine to parade condition during the early 1970s.

"This apparatus holds a special place of the hearts of the community, especially to John," Madison Hose Co. No. 1 said.

Bodner was the first advisor of the junior firefighting program, which started in February of 1977. He served in that role through the early 1990s and became affectionately referred to as "Dad" by many of the junior members.

Many of the firefighters he taught went on to become fire chiefs, senior members, line officers and more.

"John put in countless hours training the junior members to become great firefighters. His teachings and wisdom have now been passed on by generations of firefighters within the company," the department said.

Madison Hose Co. No. 1 noted Bodner's commitment to the company, and said "the void that is left is immeasurable and cannot be filled.

"John will be remembered for his tremendous sense of humor, his jokes and his unforgettable laugh. If you were lucky enough to be the subject of his jokes, you knew you were loved, and loved he was. John, thank you for your years of service and friendship, you are dearly missed. Rest easily old friend, we’ve got it from here," they continued.