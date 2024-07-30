Hartford barber remembered for positive impact on community

A barber in Hartford is being remembered for his impact on the community.

Lebert 'G' Lester II owned It's a Gee Thang Barber Salon and Spa on Main Street since 2010. But his time behind the chair spanned more than 40 years.

"He was just happy to be known as the barber guy," said his son, Lebert Lester III.

Lester says his father did more than cut hair – he treated his customers like family.

"You know people would often comment on how you come for your shape-up, you come for your service, and you leave having talked about things you maybe didn't expect to talk about," said Lester.

He says his father was a passionate barber who uplifted his clients, including students who were heading back to school.

"Families couldn't always afford haircuts, so one of his favorite ways of giving back was to do the free ones," said Lester.

He also wanted to make a difference out in the community.

In June 2022, he told NBC Connecticut about his partnership with Capital Community College to promote classes and programs to his clients.

"So, what this relationship is going to do is bridge that gap -- that information gap -- that's lacking in the community by allowing us to have information that we can constantly convey that information who may be in need of an opportunity," said Lebert 'G' Lester II.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. He lost his battle on July 5, 2024, just before his 57th birthday. But his son says his legacy lives on.

"The title, 'It's a Gee Thang' comes from him thinking that because he had a particular vision and a particular view it needed to sound like something that spoke to those aspects," Lebert Lester III said.

He says his father's vision was always about empowering those who walked into his shop.

"Because he realized far more than people want to be like customers or clients, they want to feel seen and considered," said Lester.

The shop is temporarily closed while his family decides what to do next.