Longtime NBC Connecticut reporter Tom Monahan dies

Tom Monahan, a longtime NBC Connecticut reporter and Bristol native, has died at the age of 84, his wife confirms.

Tom's wife Nancy said Monahan was in Florida at the time of his passing. He suffered a stroke Sunday night.

Monahan retired in 2010 after spending 45 years at NBC Connecticut. He began his career as a voice on the air in 1965 and never looked back.

Monahan's stint as a booth announcer led to opportunities to put his face on TV with that voice, and over the years he became one of the most beloved newsmen to viewers around Connecticut.

In those 45 years, he has covered some of the biggest stories in the state's history. Monahan was there to cover the 1978 roof collapse at the Hartford Civic Center.

He reported on Hurricane Gloria in 1985, and broke the news to Connecticut that the Whalers were leaving Hartford in 1997.

Monahan was also first to report the deal that would have brought the Patriots to Hartford, and when the deal fell apart, he was the first with that news as well.

But it was when covering politics that he shined, becoming the state's preeminent political television reporter.

If there was a big political news story, Monahan was on top of it.

Monahan and his wife lived in Burlington, Connecticut, and spent their winters in Florida.