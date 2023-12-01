Looking for a job? Be careful of phishing scams

If you are in the market for a new job, the Connecticut Department of Labor advises that you be on the lookout for phishing scams.

The scam specifically targets job seekers. Scammers are soliciting banking and other information by calling residents and claiming to be an employer registered with CTHires, the state's job bank.

The labor department said scammers are trying to steal your personal data by asking for your social security, bank accounts and credit card numbers.

The scammers are telling people that they have to pay a fee to have their application reviewed.

The Dept. of Labor says you should keep the following tips in mind:

Red flag: You are asked to pay a fee to apply for a job or be considered for a job.

Red flag: You are asked to give your Social Security number, bank account number or credit card details over the phone to complete your application.

Red flag: Urgency. The caller tells you they need to collect your information or you’ll lose a job opportunity.

If an employer contacts you, always independently verify the company—do not release any personal information until you do. We recommend contacting your local American Job Center if anything seems out of the ordinary with a CTHires employer.

Check out the employer’s website. You are looking for spelling errors, poor sentence construction and missing contact information or questionable email addresses.

Use the company contact information provided on the website to call the main desk and be transferred to human resources or the hiring manager.

Do not click on links in emails or texts unless you are confident that the sender is legitimate.

Trust your intuition and investigate further if anything seems suspicious.

“This is a truly heartless scam that preys on people who are searching for work and eager to explore all opportunities. Technology has been at the forefront of connecting workers to jobs and employers—it’s one of the reasons that the state’s economy is strong and stable. Unfortunately, technology opens the door for fraud, so we urge residents to be protective of their data," Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should report it to a local American Job Center.