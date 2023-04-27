Looking for a Part in Good Burger 2? Here's How You Can Apply

If you're looking for a bit of childhood nostalgia, there is a chance you can place your order at the Good Burger next month.

According to the office of the Rhode Island Film and Television, filming for the sequel to the movie Good Burger is about to get underway in the Ocean State sometime in mid-May, although an exact date and location hasn't been divulged yet.

State officials say if you want to be considered for a part as an actor or even an extra, you need to register at Boston Casting.com.

Good Burger is based on a popular sketch from the since-cancelled Nickelodeon show All That, which ran in the 1990s to early 2000s and then briefly revived several years later.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both Kel Mitchell and Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who are alums of All That, are set to reprise their roles from the original movie.