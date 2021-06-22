Lake Compounce

Looking for Work? Lake Compounce Is Hosting a Job Fair

In addition to hosting the job fair, Lake Compounce is also increasing wages in an effort to fill vacant positions needed for regular operations of the park

By Caroline LeCour

Main Gate at Lake Compounce
Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce is finding creative ways to fill vacant positions this summer by holding a job fair in their park on Wednesday. 

During a job fair at Lake Compounce's main gate at the park property in Bristol, applicants can interview in the park for one of the 300 job openings this summer. 

Open positions include security, food and ride positions. Lake Compounce is also hiring lifeguards for their water park and provides free training for the position. 

In addition to the job fair, Lake Compounce is also increasing wages in an effort to fill vacant positions needed for regular operations of the park, according to Lake Compounce spokesperson Lynsey Winters. The seasonal jobs pay up to $15 an hour.

Many businesses around the state have been struggling to rehire enough workers to meet demands, despite lifted coronavirus restrictions.

According to Winters, the park both decreased their guest capacity and increased their sanitation team during the coronavirus pandemic. Although the park is now at full capacity, there are still plans to continue with a rigorous sanitation routine, which has also added to the number of positions available in the park.

According to their website, many open positions are seasonal running from May to December, with a few open positions available full-time. 

The job fair runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All job applicants will receive a free treat from the Main Gate Creamery. For more details, click here.

