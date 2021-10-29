Looking for Work? Vernon Public Schools is Hosting a Job Fair

Vernon Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill available positions.

Multiple positions, including special education teachers, nurses, bus drivers, paraeducators, school climate specialists, cafeteria workers, electrician and custodian jobs are open.

School staff will be in attendance to offer career advice and answer questions as well as conduct on-site interviews for the positions.

Each job offers competitive pay and benefits, including health insurance and retirement, according to the Vernon Public Schools.

“We have high expectations of our staff, but also offer a high level of support,” said Assistant Superintendent of Schools and Human Resources Director Robert Testa in a press release.

“You want to be in a place where you feel you can make a difference and I believe Vernon offers that opportunity."

Schools across the state say they too have been struggling to fill staff positions after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The job fair will be held at the Rockville High School library and media center on Nov. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.