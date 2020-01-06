Lost Elderly Woman Found in RI on New Year’s Remains Unidentified

Police need the public's help identifying an elderly woman found lost in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on New Year's Day.

Officers performed a well-being check on a woman found at Suffolk and Grand avenues about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, Pawtucket police said.

The officers who spoke with the woman found her to be be confused and disoriented, police said.

"She was unable to provide sufficient information to identify herself or determine where she lives," police wrote on the department's Facebook page.

The woman, who may go by the names "Madeline" or "Alluida," was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say she may have connections to New York.

Police confirmed Monday that she has yet to be identified five days later.

Anyone with information on woman's identity is urged to contact Pawtucket police 401-727-9100.