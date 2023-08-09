Lots of sunshine and low humidity today

Happy Wednesday! Today will feature lots of sunshine and low humidity.

There will be gusty winds with highs near 85.

It will be fair Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely later Thursday and Thursday night. Strong to severe weather is possible.

It will be nice and fair on Friday and Saturday.

