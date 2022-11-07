Lotto! Ticket Sold in Stratford Wins $2.3 Million

Someone in Connecticut may be a couple million dollars richer after winning a Lotto! jackpot last week.

Lottery officials said one Lotto! ticket contained a six-number match for the drawing on Friday, November 4. That ticket won the jackpot and is worth $2.3 million. The lump-sum value of the winnings is $1,606,033.

The winning Lotto! numbers were 5 - 7 - 9 - 25 - 28 - 31.

Officials said the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street. For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 retailer commission.

The winner has until May 3, 2023, to claim the ticket.