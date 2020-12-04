‘Love Wins' Drive Adds More Ways to Help Amid Pandemic

The family of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene is remembering their little girl in a way that will help many families and you can help by shopping, running or making a donation.

Ana Grace’s family started the Ana Grace Project to spread love, kindness and compassion after their heartbreaking loss.

Ana Grace, a 6-year-old daughter and little sister, was one of the 20 first-grade students killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. Her family has been working to honor her through efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of children, individuals, and families.

One community event to help others is the Love Wins Community Drive. Like so many other things in 2020, it will be different this year.

Rather than hold a one-day drive-up event, it will be virtual and there are more ways than ever to help the New Britain community.

“This is the way we remember Ana Grace. As everybody, you know, knows, Ana Grace was our daughter who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting, and every parent has a different way of remembering their lost person. And this is our way. We can't get her a gift, but we can get 1,500 families in New Britain a gift,” Ana Grace’s mother, Nelba Marquez-Greene, said.

There are three ways you can help. You can shop, run or donate and the drive continues through Dec. 11. Learn more on how to take part here.

People wishing to participate can donate new toys, new winter clothing, personal care items, and non-perishable food* for Maria’s Place and New Britain Youth & Family Services.

Or you can take part in a virtual 5K by running, walking or jogging to support scholarships for CCSU students from the New Britain community.

You can also donate electronically and your contribution will be earmarked for the exclusive use of The CCSU/Ana Grace Project.

Learn how to help here.