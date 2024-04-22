Thousands of low-income households in CT could be eligible for solar upgrades

Thousands of low-income households in Connecticut may now be eligible for solar upgrades because of federal funding that was just granted to the state.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) a $62.5 million grant.

The grant is provided through the Solar for All initiative, which is aimed at expanding solar energy investment in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

It's funded by President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The DEEP led the state's effort to obtain funding. The application is called Project SunBridge: Connecting Communities to a Solar Future.

The funding will benefit thousands of households, primarily focused on multi-family affordable housing units.

“This funding means more residents in Connecticut – and importantly, more low-income residents in our state – will be able to realize the benefits of clean, renewable energy and the savings associated with it. This funding provides for more equitable participation in the green economy and helps us make our grid cleaner and more reliable," Lamont said.

In a statement, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the funding will uplift communities, grow well-paying jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand the state's solar energy infrastructure.

“Solar energy is a great way to lower energy costs and reduce pollution, but the upfront price makes it hard for many people to afford the switch. Project SunBridge will help ensure low-income communities aren’t excluded from the benefits of solar energy," Sen. Chris Murphy said.

Project SunBridge aims to achieve a minimum household energy savings of 20% and will further the state's goal of a zero-carbon electric sector by 2040.