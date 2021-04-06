Lower Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Could Affect CT Clinics

The state will receive a much lower number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week after the company reported production problems, and the supply issue could affect clinics.

The state Department of Public Health warned in Tuesday's COVID Vaccine Provider Bulletin that for the week of April 12 the state's allocation is only 6,400 doses. In comparison, last week's allocation was 53,900. DPH also warned that future allocations could be even lower.

Though the state will try to work with providers to find alternative options, clinics that require Johnson & Johnson may be delayed.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson had to discard a batch of vaccines after a key ingredient didn't meet quality control standards at a Baltimore facility. While that issue did not affect any shipments that came to Connecticut, it has delayed an anticipated increase in the supply of the company's vaccine.

State and local leaders have said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a key part of their strategy in reaching vulnerable populations because it takes only one shot to complete a vaccination. The city of Hartford is using it at walk-up clinics specifically targeting residents who may have barriers to accessing a vaccine otherwise, and it is also being used strategically in some mobile clinics.