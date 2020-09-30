99.7% of Conn.'s 2020 Census Counted: Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz

Over 99 percent of Connecticut's 2020 Census has been counted, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said on Wednesday.
She said 99.7% of the state's 2020 Census has been counted. The state hopes to get the last 0.3 percent in the remaining time left.
Bysiewicz said the self response rate is 70.3 percent.
Beyond impacting the amount of federal aid our state gets, the once every decade census determines the number of congressional districts, and electoral votes, which is why Connecticut wants everyone counted.
State leaders have estimated for each person counted in the census, a town or city gets roughly $2,900 per year in federal aid. They said about 4% of our population has not been counted, or 4,000 people in a hypothetical city of 100,000. Doing the math, that would mean a city that size could lose almost $12 million per year in federal aid.
Despite a federal judge's ruling that the Census must continue another month, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said Monday the count will stop on Oct. 5.
For more information on how you can respond to the 2020 Census, click here.