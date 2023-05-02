Lt. Rankins Returning to Work Nearly 2 Years After Being Injured in New Haven Fire

A New Haven fire lieutenant who was badly injured in a fire nearly two years ago said he will be returning to work Tuesday.

Lieutenant Samod Rankins was badly injured on May 12, 2021 while battling a fire the Valley Street in New Haven.

Rankins was found unconscious as crews fought the blaze and firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, died in the fire.

In March, Rankins sued the City of New Haven, alleging that the fire department refused to let him return to work after being injured in the fire nearly two years earlier.

The lawsuit said the Board of Fire Commission passed over Rankins twice for promotion, claiming that he isn't medically cleared to return to work.

The City of New Haven provided the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“Given the pending litigation, the City of New Haven cannot comment on the substance of the lawsuit at this time, but Lieutenant Rankins service as a New Haven firefighter is to be commended and the fire department looks forward to him returning to work at the appropriate time.”

Rankins said he will be reporting to the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy to undergo a recertification training process since he’s been out longer than six months.

Rankins, who was hired by the New Haven Fire Department in 2018, said he is “proud to serve his community and happy to be returning back to work.”