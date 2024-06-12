Lucas Brewer honored at Plainville High School graduation three years after tragic death

Lucas Brewer was only 15-years-old when he and another teenager from out of state tragically passed away after swimming in the Farmington River.

“Lucas was fully of energy, life, he was goofy,” says his mother Glenda Price-Brewer. “He was adventurous, he was up for anything.”

On Wednesday, Lucas would have walked across the stage with his classmates at Plainville High School as a part of the 2024 graduating class.

In his memory, the school will honor him during the ceremony and his 11-year-old sister will walk across the stage to receive an honorary diploma in his name.

“I woke up this morning and I dreaded it,” says his mother ahead of the ceremony. “But, I feel at peace. It’s hard to describe, but it’s a closure tonight. Like we did this, you’re graduating and you deserve it.”

But the journey here wasn’t easy. Price-Brewer says when she initially reached out to the school to honor him it said no, but after posting on social media things changed.

“Getting him recognized at graduation was rough,” she says. “The students had a huge role in it. From emailing the principal, to going into her office and just reaching out.”

She says after her son’s passing, his classmates filled up her house on weekends and provided support for her family.

“I didn’t know how welled like he was,” she says. “The happy, goofy, great kid he was. He’d help anybody.”

At the ceremony, there will be a moment of silence for Lucas and an empty chair for him. His mother also created a scholarship in his memory, but won’t be able to present it to the two students at the graduation.

“It was important of me to give this to them, in honor of him,” she says. “It was denied at graduation, so I’ll notify the families and do a dinner and present it that way.”