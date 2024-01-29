Lucky for Life player in CT won $25,000 a year for life

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Connecticut on Sunday won $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 4-11-23-25-27 and the Lucky Ball was 8.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 393 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford.

The winner of $25,000 a year for life matched five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cash option is $390,000.