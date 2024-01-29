connecticut lottery

Lucky for Life player in CT won $25,000 a year for life

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Connecticut on Sunday won $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 4-11-23-25-27 and the Lucky Ball was 8.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 393 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford.

The winner of $25,000 a year for life matched five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball.

The cash option is $390,000.

