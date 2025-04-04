Lucky for Life ticket in CT won $25,000 a year for life

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Connecticut won $25,000 a year for life on Thursday night.

The winning numbers were 2-5-11-14-28-18.

One ticket matched five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball to win the $25,000 a year prize.

The ticket was sold at Bedford Street Market at 27 Bedford St. in Stamford, according to the Connecticut Lottery website.

The top prize for the game is $365,000 a year for life. No one won the jackpot on Thursday.