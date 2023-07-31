CT Lottery

Lucky for Life ticket worth $365,000 a year expires in August

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Greenwich in March has just weeks to claim the ticket before it expires.

A Lucky for Life ticket for the March 3 drawing won $365,000 a year for life and the ticket will expire on Aug. 31 if no one claims it in time.

The winning numbers were 4-7-15-17-30 LB-5.

The winner bought the ticket at Byram Smoke Shop at 111 Mill St. in Greenwich.

Get details on how to claim winning tickets here.

The list of unclaimed prizes is posted online here.

