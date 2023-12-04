CT Lottery

Lucky for Life winner won $25,000 a year for life

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $25,000 a year for life.

One ticket for the drawing on Saturday won the second biggest prize for Lucky for Life.

The winning numbers were 3-6-17-45-46 and the lucky ball was 15.

The top prize is $365,000 a year for life. No one won that.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us