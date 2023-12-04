Lucky for Life winner won $25,000 a year for life

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $25,000 a year for life.

One ticket for the drawing on Saturday won the second biggest prize for Lucky for Life.

The winning numbers were 3-6-17-45-46 and the lucky ball was 15.

The top prize is $365,000 a year for life. No one won that.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.