Powerball

Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins

By LeAnne Gendreau

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000.

The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight is $416 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $20 million after one ticket sold in Maine won the $1.348 billion jackpot Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon Maine.

The Mega Millions winning numbers included the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 and the gold Mega Ball was 14.

The $10,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

Local

Darien 38 mins ago

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Darien

connecticut weather 51 mins ago

Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Monday Morning

The $20,000 winner did as well, but had Megaplier, doubling the winnings.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerballmega millions
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us