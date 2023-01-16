There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000.

The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight is $416 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $20 million after one ticket sold in Maine won the $1.348 billion jackpot Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon Maine.

The Mega Millions winning numbers included the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 and the gold Mega Ball was 14.

The $10,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

The $20,000 winner did as well, but had Megaplier, doubling the winnings.